21.07.2023 13:08:00
Comerica Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
DALLAS, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica's website here. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.
As previously announced, Comerica will host a conference call to review the second quarter 2023 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:
DATE:
Friday, July 21, 2023
TIME:
7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET
PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:
(877) 336-4440 or (409) 207-6984
(Event ID No.4619582)
WEBCAST / PRESENTATION:
The live audio webcast, earnings release and
REPLAY INFORMATION:
A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is
Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-reports-second-quarter-2023-earnings-results-301882950.html
SOURCE Comerica Incorporated
