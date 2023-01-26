Comet appoints Joeri Durinckx as President of the Plasma Control Technologies division

Joeri Durinckx will take over as President of the Comet Plasma Control Technologies division and become a member of Comet's Executive Board as of March 1, 2023.

Joeri Durinckx brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the semiconductor and display industry. He spent most of his career in various management positions at Applied Materials, one of the world's leading manufacturers of equipment for the semiconductor and display industry.

During this time Joeri Durinckx has built a successful track record of developing products, delivering customer satisfaction, growing market share and new businesses, building high-performance teams, and developing a competitive supply chain.

Joeri Durinckx gained his first experience in the semiconductor and display industry as Startup Engineer at Applied Films, which later got acquired by Applied Materials. He then moved to a Marketing & Sales management position. After a short stint at SPX Radiodetection in 2006 Joeri Durinckx continued his career at Applied Materials in Belgium, where he became Product Line Manager of the Web Coating Service products and, by 2014, Director for Solar, Display, Glass & Web Coating products. During his last two years at Applied Materials he was director business development for North America and European accounts until he joined Kulicke & Soffa, a leading global semiconductor equipment manufacturer, in 2019.

At Kulicke & Soffa Netherlands BV Joeri Durinckx has been Vice President of two business units. He managed both the Electronics Assembly/Advanced Packaging Mass Reflow and Lithography business units.

"We are delighted that Joeri Durinckx will join us. He brings many years of experience in the semiconductor industry, to lead the Plasma Control Technologies division," said Stephan Haferl, CEO Comet Group. "Joeri Durinckx knows the needs of customers in the semiconductor industry very well. This will help him to successfully develop Comet PCT on its long-term growth path. We extend a warm welcome to Joeri and wish him every success."

Joeri Durinckx will take over as President Plasma Control Technologies from Markus Pfeiffer, who has been acting as Interim President since January 2023.

