|
26.01.2023 06:30:56
Comet appoints Joeri Durinckx as President of the Plasma Control Technologies division
|
Comet Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Joeri Durinckx will take over as President of the Comet Plasma Control Technologies division and become a member of Comet's Executive Board as of March 1, 2023.
Joeri Durinckx brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the semiconductor and display industry. He spent most of his career in various management positions at Applied Materials, one of the world's leading manufacturers of equipment for the semiconductor and display industry.
Joeri Durinckx gained his first experience in the semiconductor and display industry as Startup Engineer at Applied Films, which later got acquired by Applied Materials. He then moved to a Marketing & Sales management position. After a short stint at SPX Radiodetection in 2006 Joeri Durinckx continued his career at Applied Materials in Belgium, where he became Product Line Manager of the Web Coating Service products and, by 2014, Director for Solar, Display, Glass & Web Coating products. During his last two years at Applied Materials he was director business development for North America and European accounts until he joined Kulicke & Soffa, a leading global semiconductor equipment manufacturer, in 2019.
At Kulicke & Soffa Netherlands BV Joeri Durinckx has been Vice President of two business units. He managed both the Electronics Assembly/Advanced Packaging Mass Reflow and Lithography business units.
"We are delighted that Joeri Durinckx will join us. He brings many years of experience in the semiconductor industry, to lead the Plasma Control Technologies division," said Stephan Haferl, CEO Comet Group. "Joeri Durinckx knows the needs of customers in the semiconductor industry very well. This will help him to successfully develop Comet PCT on its long-term growth path. We extend a warm welcome to Joeri and wish him every success."
Joeri Durinckx will take over as President Plasma Control Technologies from Markus Pfeiffer, who has been acting as Interim President since January 2023.
END
Comet Group
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comet Holding AG
|Herrengasse 10
|3175 Flamatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 31 744 90 00
|E-mail:
|info@comet.tech
|Internet:
|www.comet.tech
|ISIN:
|CH0360826991
|Valor:
|36082699
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1543843
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1543843 26.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Comet Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Comet Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Comet Holding AG
|85,65
|1,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Donnerstag leicht höher. In Japan und Hongkong zeigten sich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen, in Festlandchina wird feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.