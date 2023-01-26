26.01.2023 06:30:56

Comet appoints Joeri Durinckx as President of the Plasma Control Technologies division

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Comet appoints Joeri Durinckx as President of the Plasma Control Technologies division

26.01.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Joeri Durinckx will take over as President of the Comet Plasma Control Technologies division and become a member of Comet's Executive Board as of March 1, 2023. 

Joeri Durinckx brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the semiconductor and display industry. He spent most of his career in various management positions at Applied Materials, one of the world's leading manufacturers of equipment for the semiconductor and display industry. 
During this time Joeri Durinckx has built a successful track record of developing products, delivering customer satisfaction, growing market share and new businesses, building high-performance teams, and developing a competitive supply chain.

Joeri Durinckx gained his first experience in the semiconductor and display industry as Startup Engineer at Applied Films, which later got acquired by Applied Materials. He then moved to a Marketing & Sales management position. After a short stint at SPX Radiodetection in 2006 Joeri Durinckx continued his career at Applied Materials in Belgium, where he became Product Line Manager of the Web Coating Service products and, by 2014, Director for Solar, Display, Glass & Web Coating products. During his last two years at Applied Materials he was director business development for North America and European accounts until he joined Kulicke & Soffa, a leading global semiconductor equipment manufacturer, in 2019. 

At Kulicke & Soffa Netherlands BV Joeri Durinckx has been Vice President of two business units. He managed both the Electronics Assembly/Advanced Packaging Mass Reflow and Lithography business units. 

"We are delighted that Joeri Durinckx will join us. He brings many years of experience in the semiconductor industry, to lead the Plasma Control Technologies division," said Stephan Haferl, CEO Comet Group. "Joeri Durinckx knows the needs of customers in the semiconductor industry very well. This will help him to successfully develop Comet PCT on its long-term growth path. We extend a warm welcome to Joeri and wish him every success."

Joeri Durinckx will take over as President Plasma Control Technologies from Markus Pfeiffer, who has been acting as Interim President since January 2023. 

END 

   
Contacts  
Media Investors / Financial Analysts
Ines Najorka Ulrich Steiner
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Sustainabililty
T +41 79 573 45 94 T +41 31 744 99 95
ines.najorka@comet.ch ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
   
Company Calendar  
March 2, 2023 Full-year results 2022
April 14, 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a world-leading, innovative Swiss technology company with a focus on plasma control and X-ray technology. With high-quality high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to improve the quality of their products and at the same time to produce them more efficiently and in a more environmentally friendly manner. The innovative solutions are used in the semiconductor market, the aerospace and automotive industry as well as in the security testing sector. Comet Holding AG is headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, and is currently represented in all global markets. We employ over 1,500 people worldwide, around 500 of them in Switzerland. In addition to production sites in China, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Malaysia and the USA, we maintain various subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet shares (COTN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1543843

 
End of News EQS News Service

1543843  26.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543843&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comet Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Comet Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Comet Holding AG 85,65 1,96% Comet Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neuer Input von der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX etwas höher -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Donnerstag leicht höher. In Japan und Hongkong zeigten sich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen, in Festlandchina wird feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen