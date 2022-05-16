Comet Group appoints Dionys van de Ven as President of the Industrial X-Ray Systems division

Dionys van de Ven will take over as President of the Industrial X-Ray Systems (IXS) division on July 1, 2022 and join the Comet Group Executive Committee.

Dionys van de Ven brings more than 25 years of professional leadership experience in the capital equipment industry (electronics, medical and inspection technologies) and has served customers in the electronics, aerospace and automotive sectors. He also has extensive knowledge in AI-based x-ray data analytics for process optimization a key area of focus for Comets Industrial X-Ray Systems division.

Dionys van de Ven has led Waygate Technologies x-ray business unit (part of Baker Hughes) as the units Business Executive since 2020. In this role he has been responsible for several hundred employees located at various sites across Europe, Asia and the USA. In addition, he has been serving as Managing Director of Baker Hughes Digital Solutions GmbH and member of the board of management of GE Inspection Robotics.

After graduating with a masters degree in mechanical engineering from Eindhoven University of Technology in 1997, Dionys van de Ven began his career at Philips Assembléon in various project management roles. In 2005 he became Director of Customer Relationship Management at Philips Applied Technologies and, in 2007, Senior Director of Customer Programs, Service and R&D at Philips Healthcare GTC. In 2017, Dionys van de Ven joined Waygate Technologies as Engineering Technology Executive, Managing Director for Baker Hughes Digital Solutions GmbH and member of the board of directors of GE Inspection Robotics.

We are truly delighted to have Dionys on our team. Hes a technically savvy, customer-focused individual who brings great experience in leading cross-functional, multi-cultural teams as well as profound expertise in the field of data science, says Kevin Crofton, CEO of the Comet Group, who has been heading the Industrial X-Ray Systems division on an interim basis. We welcome Dionys to Comets management team and wish him all success.