Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2021
We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the 2021 annual results of Comet Holding AG. The results will be presented by Kevin Crofton, CEO, and Lisa Pataki, CFO, during a physically held conference in English.
Please register for the event until March 2, 2022, using the following Weblink:
Instead of attending in person, you will have the opportunity to follow the presentation via webcast:
Dial-in Conference Call
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)
We look forward to welcoming you either in Zurich or over the phone.
Yours sincerely,
Comet Group
