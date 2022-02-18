18.02.2022 18:27:42

Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2021

We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the 2021 annual results of Comet Holding AG. The results will be presented by Kevin Crofton, CEO, and Lisa Pataki, CFO, during a physically held conference in English.

Date and Time

 

Friday, March 4, 2022
10:00 a.m. followed by a reception

Venue

 

Restaurant Metropol (The Great Hall)
Fraumünsterstrasse 12
CH-8001 Zurich

Please register for the event until March 2, 2022, using the following Weblink:
LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION

Instead of attending in person, you will have the opportunity to follow the presentation via webcast:
LINK TO WEBCAST

Dial-in Conference Call

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)
Others

We look forward to welcoming you either in Zurich or over the phone.

Yours sincerely,

Comet Group

Ines Najorka
VP Group Communications

Dr. Ulrich Steiner
VP Investor Relations & Communications
   
Contacts  
Media Investors / Analysts
Ines Najorka Ulrich Steiner
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Communication
T +41 79 573 45 94 T +41 31 744 99 95
ines.najorka@comet.ch ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
   

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1283889

 
End of News EQS News Service

1283889  18.02.2022 

