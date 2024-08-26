|
26.08.2024 19:16:55
Comet Lithium hits 2.15% Li2O over 16 metres at Liberty property
Comet Lithium (TSXV: CLIC) has completed a two-week fieldwork program at its Liberty property in the Chibougamau region of Quebec, identifying two prospective areas: one extending from Adina East and another in the southeastern section of the property.During the exploration, 127 rock samples were collected and sent for assay, with results showing several promising indicators for lithium cesium tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. Notably, seven samples exhibited potassium-to-rubidium (K/Rb) ratios below 55, with five samples reporting ratios under 7.5. The Stardust dyke sample yielded a K/Rb ratio of 4.4 and assayed 5,659 ppm rubidium, 919 ppm cesium, 274 ppm tantalum and 0.07% Li2O. In the southeastern part of the property, samples showed K/Rb ratios of 5.8 and 7.2 and lithium oxide contents of 0.22% and 0.18%, respectively. One sample in this area recorded a high rubidium value of 8,000 ppm.Additional samples from the southeasternmost corner indicated anomalous lithium levels with readings of 0.03% and 0.16% Li2O.Drilling results from Winsome Resources at Adina East revealed significant lithium intersections, including 16.0 metres at 2.15% Li2O and 15.3 metres at 1.35% Li2O, with mineralization remaining open to the east. Winsome highlighted that these results are among the best in terms of thickness and grade, supporting further exploration in this area.“Our recently completed fieldwork program has greatly reinforced our confidence in the Liberty property’s potential, particularly with the identification of the Stardust dyke and two highly prospective areas – both of which are very positive developments,” said Comet Lithium CEO Vincent Metcalfe.“The exploration program has provided us with valuable insights into the property’s topography, glacial landforms and geology,” he continued.“As we continue our work, we believe that further updates from the Adina and Galinee summer programs will further highlight the continuity and significance of the Trieste Lithium greenstone belt.”Comet Lithium has initiated the planning and permitting process for its first drill program on the Liberty property.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Comet Holding AG
|85,65
|1,96%
|Comet Lithium Corp Registered Shs
|0,21
|-12,50%
