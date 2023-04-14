|
Comet successfully completes financing transaction
Today Comet announces that it has successfully secured a CHF 60 million syndicated revolving credit facility. Together with its bilateral credit lines and bond Comet herewith further diversifies its financing sources.
Comet Group
