Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Comet successfully completes financing transaction



14.04.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Today Comet announces that it has successfully secured a CHF 60 million syndicated revolving credit facility. Together with its bilateral credit lines and bond Comet herewith further diversifies its financing sources.



This is Comets inaugural committed line of credit and reinforces our strategic goal of achieving strong financial flexibility in funding our growth, said Lisa Pataki, Chief Financial Officer. Over the past several years of solid operating performance, our financial position and our creditworthiness have become very robust.



The new facility has a maturity of five years with an option to increase by CHF 40 million. A syndicate of four relationship banks participated in the facility with Zürcher Kantonalbank acting as Mandated Lead Arranger.



end Contact Dr Ulrich Steiner VP Investor Relations & Sustainability T +41 31 744 99 95 ulrich.steiner@comet.ch Corporate Calendar July 28, 2023

October 19, 2023

November 9, 2023 Publication of half-year results 2023

Trading Update Q3

Capital Markets Day Comet Group

The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,700 people worldwide, including about 600 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

End of Media Release

