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WKN DE: A2DNSP / ISIN: CH0360826991

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12.11.2026 06:30:13

Comet wins the Canton of Fribourg's Innovation Award 2026/2027 with Synertia®

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Comet wins the Canton of Fribourg's Innovation Award 2026/2027 with Synertia®

12.11.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

With its Synertia® radio frequency (RF) generator technology, Comet is setting new standards in plasma process control for the semiconductor industry. In recognition of this innovation, Comet has been awarded the Fribourg Innovation Award in the "Corporate Award" category. The award ceremony took place in a festive setting in Fribourg, Switzerland, on the evening of November 11, 2026.

 

 

Innovation for the next generation of microchips

The demand for semiconductor manufacturing continues to increase. Ever-smaller structures, more complex devices, and new chip architectures require an unprecedented level of precision in plasma processes, which are essential to microchip production.

This is where Synertia® comes in. Comet’s new RF generator technology enables ultra-fast, highly precise control of power delivery, creating the conditions for more stable processes, higher yields, and improved repeatability in chip manufacturing.

Thanks to innovative capabilities such as advanced pulse management, semiconductor equipment manufacturers can control plasma processes with greater precision than ever before. This technology responds to process changes in real time, helping reduce scrap while enhancing the performance of the most advanced manufacturing lines.

“This award is a source of pride for the entire Comet team. Synertia® exemplifies our innovative strength and our commitment to developing key technologies for the digital world of tomorrow,” said Stephan Haferl, CEO of Comet.

“Synertia® is the result of many years of intensive development work and close collaboration among experts in research, development, and manufacturing,” said Joeri Durinckx, President of the Plasma Control Technologies division. “The outcome is a new generation of RF power control that provides our customers with an unprecedented level of control and insight into their plasma processes. This innovation award reinforces our technological leadership and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

–end–

   
Contact  
Dr Ulrich Steiner  
VP Communications, Investor Relations & Sustainability  
T +41 31 744 99 95  
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch  
   

Comet
Comet is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, as well as other industrial sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, Comet has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,800 people worldwide, including about 700 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2433340

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433340  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

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