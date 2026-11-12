Comet Aktie
WKN DE: A2DNSP / ISIN: CH0360826991
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12.11.2026 06:30:13
Comet wins the Canton of Fribourg's Innovation Award 2026/2027 with Synertia®
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Comet Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
With its Synertia® radio frequency (RF) generator technology, Comet is setting new standards in plasma process control for the semiconductor industry. In recognition of this innovation, Comet has been awarded the Fribourg Innovation Award in the "Corporate Award" category. The award ceremony took place in a festive setting in Fribourg, Switzerland, on the evening of November 11, 2026.
Innovation for the next generation of microchips
The demand for semiconductor manufacturing continues to increase. Ever-smaller structures, more complex devices, and new chip architectures require an unprecedented level of precision in plasma processes, which are essential to microchip production.
This is where Synertia® comes in. Comet’s new RF generator technology enables ultra-fast, highly precise control of power delivery, creating the conditions for more stable processes, higher yields, and improved repeatability in chip manufacturing.
Thanks to innovative capabilities such as advanced pulse management, semiconductor equipment manufacturers can control plasma processes with greater precision than ever before. This technology responds to process changes in real time, helping reduce scrap while enhancing the performance of the most advanced manufacturing lines.
“This award is a source of pride for the entire Comet team. Synertia® exemplifies our innovative strength and our commitment to developing key technologies for the digital world of tomorrow,” said Stephan Haferl, CEO of Comet.
“Synertia® is the result of many years of intensive development work and close collaboration among experts in research, development, and manufacturing,” said Joeri Durinckx, President of the Plasma Control Technologies division. “The outcome is a new generation of RF power control that provides our customers with an unprecedented level of control and insight into their plasma processes. This innovation award reinforces our technological leadership and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”
–end–
Comet
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comet Holding AG
|Herrengasse 10
|3175 Flamatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 31 744 90 00
|E-mail:
|info@comet.tech
|Internet:
|www.comet.tech
|ISIN:
|CH0360826991
|Valor:
|36082699
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2433340
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433340 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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