Comfort Systems USA Aktie
WKN: 907784 / ISIN: US1999081045
|
24.10.2025 04:45:00
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $291.62 million, or $8.25 per share. This compares with $146.24 million, or $4.09 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 35.2% to $2.450 billion from $1.812 billion last year.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $291.62 Mln. vs. $146.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.25 vs. $4.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.450 Bln vs. $1.812 Bln last year.
