Comfort Systems USA Aktie
WKN: 907784 / ISIN: US1999081045
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18.11.2026 06:16:51
Comfort Systems USA Increases Stock Buyback Authorization From 12.75 Mln To 13.43 Mln Shares
(RTTNews) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX), a building and service provider, on Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has increased its stock repurchase program.
The board authorized the company to acquire up to an additional 679,520 shares of its outstanding common stock.
The amendment increases the shares authorized and remaining available for repurchase to 1 million shares.
The company's previous repurchase program had authorized the buyback of up to 12,752,570 shares.
From January 1 through November 16, the company repurchased 1,552,236 shares for an aggregate price of approximately $1.89 billion, including commissions and excluding excise tax.
The repurchases were funded through ongoing cash flows and a portion of existing cash balances.
The company expects future repurchases to be financed with available cash.
Comfort Systems USA closed trading 3.91% higher at $1,099.02 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight trading 1% higher at $1,110.01.
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