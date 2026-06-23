Comfort Systems USA Aktie
WKN: 907784 / ISIN: US1999081045
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23.06.2026 08:28:20
Comfort Systems USA Names Craig Sasser COO, Effective July 1
(RTTNews) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX), an air-conditioning company, announced that Craig Sasser, currently the Regional Vice President - Atlantic Region, will be appointed as the Chief Operating Officer.
Furthermore, the company announced that Briston Blair will move from his current role of Senior Vice President - Innovation & Strategy to the role of Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer. The appointments are with effect from July 1.
Trent McKenna will continue to serve as President of the company.
Prior to joining the company as the regional vice president in 2018, Sasser spent 34 years with a major MEP company where he started his career in project management and led the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Blair has been Senior Vice President since January 2022. Prior to that, he served as the company's Regional Vice President, and Senior Growth Strategy and Growth Development Advisor.
About Blair, Brian Lane, the company's Chief Executive Officer, said "Briston has been a driving force behind many of our strategy and innovation initiatives, and this promotion reflects the significant contributions he has made to our Company's success."
In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.86 percent lower at $2028.06, after closing Monday's regular trading 5.04 percent higher.
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