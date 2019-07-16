Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2019 Monthly Distribution

QUEBEC CITY, July 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar" or the "REIT") (TSX: CUF.UN) announced today a distribution of 6.00 cents per unit to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2019, payable on August 15, 2019.

PROFILE AS AT JULY 16, 2019

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. Our portfolio consists of 334 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 36.6 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objective is to maximize total return to unitholders by way of tax-efficient distributions and maximizing the unit value through the proactive management of our portfolio.

