19.05.2020 23:46:00
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Announces May 2020 Monthly Distribution
QUÉBEC CITY, May 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar") (TSX: CUF.UN) announced today a distribution of 6.00 cents per unit to unitholders of record as at May 29, 2020, payable on June 15, 2020.
PROFILE AS AT MAY 19, 2020
Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. Our portfolio consists of 315 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.9 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objective is to maximize total return to unitholders by way of tax-efficient distributions and maximizing the unit value through the proactive management of our portfolio.
