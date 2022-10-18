|
18.10.2022 12:04:50
Commerce Bancshares Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $122.82 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $122.56 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $384.89 million from $351.54 million last year.
Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $122.82 Mln. vs. $122.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $384.89 Mln vs. $351.54 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Commerce Bancshares Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.22
|Ausblick: Commerce Bancshares zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)