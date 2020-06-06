Commercial and Investment Banker Robert Capalbo Joins Pathway Capital

NYACK, N.Y., June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glenn Thomas, founder and principal of Pathway Capital Corporation, which specializes in funding solutions for complex transactions, announced that Robert Capalbo has joined his company's team of specialty finance professionals. A seasoned commercial and investment banker, Capalbo, a northern New Jersey resident, has over 30 years of experience in commercial and asset-based lending, equipment financing, and leasing and investment banking.

Throughout his career, Capalbo has helped financial institutions and funds provide capital formation services for both debt and equity to middle-market companies, and has structured senior debt, equity and mezzanine capital transactions. At Pathway Capital, Robert provides senior debt and capital formation solutions to middle-market companies, as well as advisory and consulting services for distressed situations.

Prior to joining Pathway Capital, located in Nyack, Capalbo worked at or consulted for major national banks including Sterling National Bank, HSBC, GE Capital and Bank of America, along with a boutique equity and debt funding investment firm. He also led multiple turnarounds for companies across a range of industries. He was most recently the director of Capital Transition Partners, offering crisis and turnaround leadership services.

"Robert's expertise in deal structuring and liquidity management, coupled with his diverse financing and turnaround background deliver a true CFO perspective to each financing transaction, some of which are complex in nature," said Thomas. "When added to our extensive lender network, he is bringing the full weight of his resources and knowledge to financial solutions that many of our clients cannot find elsewhere in the market."

Pathway Capital works with mid-market companies in asset-intensive industries, construction, logistics, manufacturing and distribution, and commercial real estate to provide flexible lending solutions not available through traditional lenders.

"I enjoy the challenge of helping businesses restructure and reposition themselves for long-term success," said Capalbo. "That might mean finding control equity and strategic capital to help move the business forward through recapitalization for a sustained and solvent future. Every company's story is different, and every transaction is an opportunity for me to develop the long-term relationships we are cultivating here at Pathway."

Capalbo is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth, Commercial Finance Association, Garden State Credit Society and Turnaround Management Association.

About Pathway Capital

Pathway Capital Corporation (http://www.pathway-capital.com), in Nyack, N.Y. is a specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions supporting a range of capital needs, for clients who are not being adequately served. The company, founded by principal Glenn Thomas, serves clients nationwide across a range of industries, credit situations and borrowing scenarios. With expertise in complex transactions and an extensive network of lenders, Pathway Capital helps companies arrange credit facilities and more favorable lending programs that meet their business goals. Its finance professionals have firsthand knowledge of the capital markets and diverse products to deliver efficient access to business capital. Contact Glenn Thomas at gthomas@pathway-capital.com.

