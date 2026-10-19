Commercial Metals: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

n its fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 15, 2026, Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reported full-year core EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of $1.4 billion as operational improvements boosted profitability. Long-term investors should care because the steel manufacturer is turning structural efficiency gains into expanded margins while shifting capital from heavy plant construction to direct shareholder returns. Three key takeaways from the call stand out.

The company's Transform Advance and Grow initiative, known as TAG, acts as an internal operating system focused on productivity, scrap optimization, and commercial execution. This effort expanded the full-year core EBITDA margin by nearly 4 percentage points to 14.5%. That expansion demonstrates how operational discipline lifts profitability across changing market cycles.

After deploying nearly $1.5 billion to modernize its national steel mill network, Commercial Metals is shifting from heavy capital expenditures, or long-term asset spending, to cash generation. Management reduced net leverage to 1.9 times adjusted EBITDA. This balance sheet strength allows the company to accelerate stock repurchases under an existing $700 million authorization.

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