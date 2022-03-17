Commercial Metals Q2 Net Increases 5-fold; Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) on Thursday announced net earnings of $383.31 million, or $3.12 per share in the second quarter, a growth of more than 5-times from $66.36 million, or $0.55 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

The company had a benefit of $195.8 million related to the sale of its Southern California real estate in the second quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings from continuing operations were $187.55 million, or $1.53 per share, higher than $79.77 million, or $0.66 per share, in the prior year period.

On average, six analysts polled by Tomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter also increased to $2.009 billion from $1.462 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.93 billion.

On March 16, the company's Board board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on April 13, to stockholders of record on March 30.

Looking forward, Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Shipment volumes of finished steel products have historically increased from second quarter levels, driven by seasonal factors, and we expect shipments during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to follow these trends. We anticipate strong third quarter financial results, with margins remaining at high levels."