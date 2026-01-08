Commercial Metals Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) reported first-quarter net earnings of $177.3 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to a net loss of $175.7 million, or $1.54 per share, a year ago. Excluding charges, first quarter adjusted earnings were $206.2 million, or $1.84 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $86.9 million, or $0.76 per share, in the prior year period. First quarter net sales were $2.1 billion, compared to $1.9 billion, previous year.

On January 5, 2026, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on January 19, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Commercial Metals shares are up 2.4 percent to $75.00.

