Commercial Real Estate Veteran Launches New Company: Fisher James Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, San Francisco-based commercial real estate brokerage team led by Putnam Daily launches Fisher James Capital, a new company focused on net lease investment brokerage and capital placement. Joining him are partners Lindsey Snider, Vahe Nokhoudian, and marketing director, Jenna Powell.

Fisher James Capital offices in the Presidio in San Francisco with partners in Silicon Valley and the East Bay. Specializing in leased investment brokerage, the partners represent private and institutional capital clients on the disposition and acquisition of single and multi-tenant commercial properties nationwide. They have transacted on more than 1,200 investment sales valued north of $10 billion in consideration in over 40 states over the span of their careers.

Longstanding partners Michael Maffia and Putnam Daily previously founded Preserve West Capital, a leading investment, development, and brokerage company nearly a decade ago. Prior to that, the two led investment brokerage divisions at Cushman & Wakefield in Northern California and Newmark. Preserve West Capital will continue to operate under Michael Maffia's direction as it looks to continue to expand its investment portfolio through acquisitions and development.

"I am excited for Putnam to lead his team under the Fisher James Capital flag. We have enjoyed a partnership for almost 20 years, which is unique in our industry. And I expect we will continue to find ways to work together as our two companies evolve," Maffia provided. "The brokerage business is based on strong relationships, and I am grateful to him and all of our clients through the past two decades."

On the brokerage side, Lindsey Snider and Vahe Nokhoudian join Putnam Daily at Fisher James Capital. Lindsey's career began on the principal side with Sovereign Investment Company; she then moved to roles at investment brokerage firms Colliers and CBRE before joining Preserve West Capital a few years ago. Vahe Nokhoudian began his career at what is now Newmark and moved to Preserve West Capital upon its inception. The team works collaboratively to drive value on each transaction.

For more information, visit: www.fisherjamescapital.com

