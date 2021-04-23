Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 5% During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the commercial water treatment equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 18.64 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the commercial water treatment equipment market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The retail segment is the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Who are the top players in the market?

3M Co., Applied Membranes Inc., BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Calgon Carbon Corp., Clack Corp., Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd., Culligan International Co., Ecolab Inc., EcoWater Systems LLC, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the hard water and other contaminants hampering food service equipment quality. However, the high operational costs may impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Applied Membranes Inc., BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Calgon Carbon Corp., Clack Corp., Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd., Culligan International Co., Ecolab Inc., EcoWater Systems LLC, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are some of the major market participants. Although the hard water and other contaminants hampering foodservice equipment quality will offer immense growth opportunities, the high operational cost is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial water treatment equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Application

o Retail

o Hospitality

o Education

o Food Service

o Others

Geographic

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o MEA

o South America

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial water treatment equipment market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Trends

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial water treatment equipment market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial water treatment equipment market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the commercial water treatment equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the commercial water treatment equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America .

, , MEA, and . Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial water treatment equipment market vendors.

