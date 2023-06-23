Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)

Commerzbank continues to aim for a significantly higher net profit in 2023 despite additional burdens in Poland



23-Jun-2023 / 17:53 CET/CEST

As result of European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling, mBank expects additional provisions for Swiss franc loans of 342 million

Oper ating result of Commerzbank AG in Q2 to be impacted by corresponding amount

CFO Bettina Orlopp: With its highly profitable core business, its extensive provisions, and its good capital base, mBank can approach the consequences of the ruling from a strong position.

For the second quarter of 2023, Commerzbanks subsidiary mBank expects the booking of additional provisions of 1.513 billion Polish zloty (equivalent around 342 million) for its Swiss franc loan portfolio. The main reason for this is the announced review of the provisioning model for legal risks following a ruling on 15 June 2023 by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the foreign currency loans of an mBank competitor. Overall, the provision for legal risks arising from mBanks Swiss franc loans now amounts to a total of PLN 7.517 billion (around 1.7 billion).

The additional provisions in Poland will have a corresponding negative impact on Commerzbanks operating result in the second quarter of the current year. Despite this burden, Commerzbank still aims for a net result in 2023 well above that of 2022. The outlook depends on the further development of mBanks Swiss franc mortgages and is based on the assumption of only a mild recession in Germany.

With its highly profitable core business, its extensive provisions, and its good capital base, mBank can approach the consequences of the ruling from a strong position, said Commerzbank Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp. mBank will continue to drive forward its successful settlement programme with borrowers. In addition, a legal solution to the foreign currency issue in Poland would be desirable.



