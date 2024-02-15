|
15.02.2024 07:21:48
Commerzbank FY23 Profit Rises, Revenues Up Around 11%; Targets FY24 Net Profit Above 2023 Levels
(RTTNews) - Commerzbank reported that its fiscal 2023 net profit increased by 55% to 2.2 billion euros. Operating result rose by more than 60% to 3.4 billion euros. Fiscal 2023 revenues rose by around 11% to 10.46 billion euros. Net interest income rose to 8.37 billion euros from 6.46 billion euros. Net commission income was slightly down at 3.39 billion euros from 3.52 billion euros.
"We delivered on the key objectives of our 'Strategy 2024' ahead of schedule and in some areas we even exceeded them. On this basis, we will achieve a further increase in net profit for the current year," said CEO Manfred Knof.
Commerzbank plans to return a total of around 1 billion euros of capital to shareholders. The company noted that part of the capital return is the current share buy-back programme with a volume of up to 600 million euros. Also, the Board of Managing Directors is planning a dividend payment of around 35 cents per share.
