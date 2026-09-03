Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)

Commerzbank starts further share buyback of up to €1.2bn



03-Sep-2026 / 15:26 CET/CEST

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Buyback to begin on 4 September 2026 and expected to be completed no later than 10 February 2027

Share buyback is part of the planned capital return of around €3.2bn for 2026 financial year

CEO Bettina Orlopp: “Our shareholders can rely on us to deliver on our commitments. The ability to sustainably generate and return capital is testament to the strength of our business model.”

Today, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has decided to start a further share buyback. The European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency had previously approved the programme. The buyback is part of the capital return for the 2026 financial year.

The Bank plans to repurchase shares worth up to €1.2bn starting on 4 September 2026. The buyback is expected to be completed no later than 10 February 2027. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled by the Bank at a later stage. The shares acquired as part of the two previous share buyback programmes have meanwhile been cancelled. These buybacks were part of the capital return for the 2025 financial year. This underlines Commerzbank’s consistent delivery on its announced capital return policy.

“Our shareholders can rely on us to deliver on our commitments. With this next share buyback, we continue to consistently execute our attractive capital return policy,” said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. “The ability to sustainably generate and return capital is testament to the strength of our business model. We create value for our shareholders, invest in the targeted growth of our Bank, and are a reliable partner for our customers. In doing so, we act in the interests of all stakeholders and strengthen the foundation for Commerzbank’s long-term success.”

The capital return for the 2026 financial year is planned to consist of share buybacks and a dividend payment. Commerzbank intends to once again return 100% of its net result after deduction of AT1 coupon payments and before extraordinary one-off items to its shareholders. Based on its net profit target of at least €3.4bn, the Bank is aiming for a capital return of around €3.2bn for the 2026 financial year. The dividend component of the capital return is expected to increase to at least 50%.

Progress on the share buyback will be published weekly on Commerzbank’s website.

Press contact

Svea Junge +49 69 9353-45691

Erik Nebel +49 69 9353-45712

Investors’ contact

Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708

Ansgar Herkert +49 69 9353-47706

About Commerzbank

With its two business segments – Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers –, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients’ business – wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than €400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and in person at its around 400 locations across Germany. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves around 6 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management’s current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.