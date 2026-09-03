Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
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03.09.2026 15:26:13
Commerzbank starts further share buyback of up to €1.2bn
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Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Today, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has decided to start a further share buyback. The European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency had previously approved the programme. The buyback is part of the capital return for the 2026 financial year.
The Bank plans to repurchase shares worth up to €1.2bn starting on 4 September 2026. The buyback is expected to be completed no later than 10 February 2027. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled by the Bank at a later stage. The shares acquired as part of the two previous share buyback programmes have meanwhile been cancelled. These buybacks were part of the capital return for the 2025 financial year. This underlines Commerzbank’s consistent delivery on its announced capital return policy.
“Our shareholders can rely on us to deliver on our commitments. With this next share buyback, we continue to consistently execute our attractive capital return policy,” said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. “The ability to sustainably generate and return capital is testament to the strength of our business model. We create value for our shareholders, invest in the targeted growth of our Bank, and are a reliable partner for our customers. In doing so, we act in the interests of all stakeholders and strengthen the foundation for Commerzbank’s long-term success.”
The capital return for the 2026 financial year is planned to consist of share buybacks and a dividend payment. Commerzbank intends to once again return 100% of its net result after deduction of AT1 coupon payments and before extraordinary one-off items to its shareholders. Based on its net profit target of at least €3.4bn, the Bank is aiming for a capital return of around €3.2bn for the 2026 financial year. The dividend component of the capital return is expected to increase to at least 50%.
Progress on the share buyback will be published weekly on Commerzbank’s website.
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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|CZB
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|Sequence No.:
|442022
|EQS News ID:
|2393510
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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