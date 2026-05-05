Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
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05.05.2026 13:06:16
Commerzbank Takes Note of Publication of UniCredit’s Offer Document
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Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Commerzbank AG takes note of the offer document published today by UniCredit S.p.A. as part of its unsolicited takeover offer.
The offer reflects the terms announced on 16 March 2026: UniCredit is offering 0.485 new UniCredit shares per Commerzbank share, which, based on UniCredit’s closing price of €64.06 as of 4 May 2026, the day prior to publication of the offer document, corresponds to a price of approximately €31.07. The implied offer price thus represents a discount of 8.7% to the prior day’s closing price of Commerzbank shares of €34.02.
The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank will carefully review the offer document and publish their reasoned opinion pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) within the statutory deadline.
On 8 May, Commerzbank will present its quarterly results alongside a strategy update including updated financial targets through 2030.
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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|CZB
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|Sequence No.:
|426486
|EQS News ID:
|2321716
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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