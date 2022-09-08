|
08.09.2022 21:31:00
Commissioner Birrane Testifies on Behalf of NAIC at U.S. Senate Banking Committee Hearing
WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner Kathleen Birrane, chair of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology Committee, represented NAIC members by testifying at the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs' hearing on "Current Issues in Insurance."
Among the topics discussed, Commissioner Birrane updated the Committee on the NAIC's work this year regarding Cybersecurity, Consumer Data/AI, and Innovation; Race and Insurance; Private Equity; and Climate Risk/Natural Catastrophes and Resiliency.
"The financial strength of our insurance system was tested simultaneously by a global pandemic, historic natural catastrophes, financial volatility, and social unrest, and yet it persevered," testified Commissioner Birrane.
Commissioner Birrane also reiterated the NAIC's support for a long-term reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), protecting policyholders during an insurance receivership, and legislation (S. 4110) to provide state insurance regulators a vote on the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC).
Related Links:
Commissioner Birrane's written testimony
As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commissioner-birrane-testifies-on-behalf-of-naic-at-us-senate-banking-committee-hearing-301620817.html
SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.