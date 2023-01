Commissioning of the floating LNG regasification unit delivered by TotalEnergies to Lubmin terminal in Germany

Paris, January 13, 2023 - TotalEnergies announces the start-up of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Operated by Deutsche ReGas and located in Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea coast, the site’s official inauguration will take place tomorrow, attended by German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This project, to which TotalEnergies is contributing a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and supplying LNG, will make the Company one of Germany’s main LNG suppliers.