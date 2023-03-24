Commodity or Security: How This 1 Question Could Save Your Crypto Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Before the recent surge in prices, the beginning of March was a rough time for crypto. Multiple lawsuits against crypto companies came about, and fears of coming regulation increased as investors prepared for the worst. Since then, talks of widespread regulation seem to have cooled as the recent banking fiasco has taken center stage and the crypto market has been on a tear. But there is still plenty of reason to believe that regulation of crypto will be coming to the U.S., and investors need to make sure they are prepared when this day comes. It isn't so much a matter of if, but when. Due to the complexity and vastness of the cryptocurrency asset class, legislators have struggled to implement any sweeping regulation. Despite this, past comments from key officials have shed light on the possible path of action they will take, and it boils down to one thing: Is crypto a commodity or a security?