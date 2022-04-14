|
14.04.2022 14:30:00
COMMON DIVIDEND DECLARED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.
ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share payable May 16, 2022 to common shareholders of record on April 29, 2022.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 3,223 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.8 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/common-dividend-declared-by-national-retail-properties-inc-301524388.html
SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu National Retail Properties IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu National Retail Properties IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|National Retail Properties IncShs
|43,01
|1,34%