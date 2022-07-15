Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.07.2022 14:30:00

COMMON DIVIDEND DECLARED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

-- Marks 33rd Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase --

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share payable August 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on July 29, 2022.   The 3.8% increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 33rd consecutive annual dividend increase.  NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to make 2022 our 33rd consecutive year of annual dividend increases.  Our multi-year approach, disciplined capital deployment, and strong, flexible balance sheet have enabled us to, once again, withstand macroeconomic uncertainty and continue this impressive track record of consistent growth."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2022, the company owned 3,271 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

