14.10.2026 07:33:36

Commonwealth Bank CEO Warns Of Slowing Growth, Calls For Productivity Gains

(RTTNews) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) CEO Matt Comyn said economic growth is slowing and inflation remains too high, while international shocks are expected to become more frequent and volatile.

Addressing the bank's annual general meeting on Wednesday, Comyn said it would take time for higher interest rates to bring inflation back into the target range. He stressed that improving productivity was more important than ever, highlighting the need to build more homes, deliver reliable, low-cost energy at scale and expand the adoption of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), across the economy.

Comyn said effective AI regulation should keep pace with technological developments, build public trust, ensure global technology companies operate in accordance with Australian laws and standards, and help Australia capture more of the economic value generated by AI.

He also said CBA would continue investing in its business and executing its strategy as it entered fiscal 2027, expressing optimism about Australia's long-term economic potential despite the challenging environment.

On the ASX, Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares were down more than 2% at A$151.17 on Wednesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen im Plus
An den Märkten in Asien geht es am Mittwoch vorwiegend nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen