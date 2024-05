Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Q3 Cash Net Profit Down 5%

(RTTNews) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) reported that its third quarter unaudited cash net profit after tax was about A$2.4 billion, down 5% on the prior comparative quarter. It reported statutory net profit after tax of about A$2.4 billion in the third-quarter. Operating income was down 1%, driven by one less day in the quarter.

Operating expenses were up 2%,with higher amortization and staff costs partly offset by productivity initiatives.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.