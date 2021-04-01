COVINGTON, Ky., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today the promotion of Nathan Lipps to the position of general manager of the Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek, a Marriott hotel. Mr. Lipps brings over 25 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the assistant general manager of the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport.

"We are excited to have Nathan on board at the Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek hotel," said Todd Smith, area director of operations for Commonwealth Hotels. "His extensive general manager experience and focus on revenue management will be key to the hotel's success."

Prior to joining Commonwealth Hotels in 2020, Lipps built his career at premier hotels including The Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, as well as hotels in Columbus, Orlando, Austin, and Cincinnati. Mr. Lipps holds a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University.

Commonwealth Hotels is growing and looking for more dedicated hospitality positions both on and off-property. Interested applicants can apply by visiting the company Career page. Follow our Facebook and LinkedIn pages for more company updates, including new openings, awards and hires.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with nearly 5,500 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

859.261.5522

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-nathan-lipps-as-general-manager-of-the-courtyard-dayton-beavercreek-301260119.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.