|
11.10.2022 15:00:00
Communications Leader Mica Stark Joins Brodeur Partners to Expand Public Affairs and Higher Education Practice
BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time communications and public affairs leader at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), Mica Stark, has joined Brodeur Partners as senior vice president. Stark will deepen Brodeur's public affairs and crisis communications services as well as expand its higher education practice.
Stark spent the past 14 years at UNH where he was the chief communications officer, leading the university's in-house agency which was responsible for brand stewardship. His team also led all communications to support enrollment, fundraising, research and leadership priorities.
"Leaders and organizations are confronting numerous challenges, internally and externally, and increased expectations about when, what and how they will communicate," said Andrea Coville, CEO of Brodeur and a UNH alumnae. "We are thrilled to have Mica join our company. In addition to expanding our higher education work, he has a unique ability to synthesize complex issues and communicate them to a variety of audiences in ways that resonate," Coville added.
Employing Brodeur's strategic Relevance framework, Stark will help clients assess their core audiences and develop public affairs and communications strategies. "We are living in a time when many people are drowning in information and don't often trust it. Brodeur's relevance framework is smart, research based and effective," Stark said.About Brodeur Partners
Brodeur Partners is a strategic communications company that helps organizations become and remain relevant in a complicated world. Headquartered in Boston, the company has five U.S. offices and operates in 33 countries globally. It is differentiated by its focus on relevance, behavioral change and ability to bring a discipline-agnostic approach to its nonprofit, consumer and business-to-business clients. www.brodeur.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communications-leader-mica-stark-joins-brodeur-partners-to-expand-public-affairs-and-higher-education-practice-301643447.html
SOURCE Brodeur Partners
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.