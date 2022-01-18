Communico Receives Platinum in 2022 Modern Library Awards

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communico, an integrated suite of cloud-based applications designed for public libraries is pleased to announce it has received two platinum awards in LibraryWorks' eighth annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs).

The MLAs were created to recognize the top products and services in the library industry in a truly unbiased format. Products and services were submitted in the fall using a simple application and then were posted on a private site with an enhanced description and attendant materials. These products were batched into small groups and sent to the LibraryWorks database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers with experience with these products/services in their facilities were permitted to judge the products/services, resulting in a truly unbiased score.

Each judge scored the product on a numeric basis from 1-10 on a series of questions regarding functionality, value, and customer service.

"The past two years have been a moment of incredible change and underscored the importance of creating seamless and intuitive digital connections between libraries and their customers." said Paul Quelch, Founder and CEO of Communico, "These awards are an acknowledgment of Communico's ability to continually address the evolving needs of our partners and their customers during a challenging and unpredictable time."

The company's Attend and Reserve products each received a platinum award recognition:

Attend is an event creation and management solution that allows libraries to create and manage various types of events from in-person to fully virtual and hybrid options. Key features include:

Branded overview page that patrons can search and filter

Dedicated event pages with key event details, social media sharing, and add-to-calendar options, all indexable by search engines

Comprehensive event registration and communication capabilities

According to one partner, "Communico's Attend has been critical to our operations since we began using it four years ago. During the pandemic, Communico went above and beyond to integrate the platform with Zoom, which greatly simplified our management of virtual events."

Reserve is a comprehensive solution for room booking and asset management, allowing library staff and their customers to reserve rooms and assets as they create events. Key features include:

Multiple booking types, policies, and registration options

Integration with Attend to reserve spaces and assets during the event creation process

E-commerce support to charge for your reservable spaces and assets

Another partner explained, "We use this product to reserve our meeting, conference, and study rooms. It makes the process almost self-serve and automates a process that used to require a FTE."

Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said, "It's hardly a surprise that Communico scored so well. Their ability to continuously evolve their products and features to reflect industry demands, expectations, and needs has been exceptional."

For more information about Communico and its comprehensive suite of products, please visit www.communico.us or call 1-888-928-0701.

About Communico

Founded in 2006, Communico is an integrated suite of cloud-based applications specifically designed for public libraries, enabling them to easily connect and engage with patrons. The company's platform provides a comprehensive set of solutions including event calendaring, room booking, communications, content management, digital signage, and mobile apps. Since its founding, Communico has helped hundreds of libraries worldwide to manage and grow their digital presence while extending the usage of their assets.

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.

About the Modern Library Awards program

The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.

