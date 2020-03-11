Communique Conferencing Awarded Best Virtual Conference Platform

BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year SoftwareSuggest – one of the leading business software discovery and recommendation platforms, select the software products they believe are exceptional in what they offer. Their team evaluates hundreds of software solutions in various domains, based on:



Features, required by businesses;

Comparing those features with software solutions, provided by multiple vendors within each domain;

Comparing each vendors cloud software hosting infrastructure and data security;

Requesting feedback from customers;

And based on all of the above, presenting the evaluation report.

SoftwareSuggest is a business software discovery and recommendation platform. The company evaluated the opinion of users, customer base, and social media presence of all the contenders to decide on the awards and badges. Communique excelled on all these aspects.

About Communique Conferencing

Communique Conferencing, Inc. provides reliable virtual conference solutions to mid-sized businesses and the world's leading enterprises. Our rock-solid technology is backed by superior customer support that is available on a live 24x7x365 basis. Communique Conferencing has a global reach extending to North America, South America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, India, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan.

For more information on Communique's Virtual Conference Platform go to https://www.virtualtradeshowhosting.com/.

SOURCE Communique Conferencing, Inc.