Communiqué from Industrivärden’s 2022 Annual General Meeting

Industrivärden’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on April 21, 2022, at which the following resolutions were made, among other items of business. Due to covid-19, the Board of Directors had decided that the AGM was to be held only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation being in effect in 2022.

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet. Furthermore, the AGM voted in favor of the proposal to pay an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.75 per share. April 25, 2022 was decided as the record date for the right to receive dividends.

The AGM granted the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2021.

Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Fredrik Lundberg, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm were re-elected as directors. Katarina Martinson was elected as a new director. Annika Lundius, who had declined re-election, left the Board in connection with the AGM. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM voted on directors’ fees in accordance with the Nominating Committee’s proposal.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as the auditing firm for a term until the end of the 2023 AGM and approved the Nomination Committee´s proposal for auditors fee.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors’ report regarding compensation pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

The AGM voted in favor of the Board of Directors’ proposal for a long-term share savings program for employees of Industrivärden. The share savings program makes up the form of long-term variable salary and has the same basic structure as the program that was approved by the 2021 AGM.

Information about the Annual General Meeting is available at the Company and on Industrivärden’s website: www.industrivarden.net, under Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.





Stockholm, Sweden, April 21, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Industrivärden, tel. +46-8-666 64 00





The information provided herein was submitted for publication at CEST 2:40 p.m. on April 21, 2022.

Attachment