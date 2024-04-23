23.04.2024 15:07:42

Community Bank System Q1 Profit Surges; Sees Continued Revenue Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Tuesday reported that its first-quarter net income was $40.87 million or $0.76 per share, higher than last year's $5.80 million or $0.11 per share.

The Company's operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share, a non-GAAP measure, was up $0.05, or 4.4 percent, over the linked fourth quarter, demonstrating solid improvement in the Company's core operating performance.

Operating net income was $43.8 million or $0.82 per share in the first quarter of 2024, down from $0.92 in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share was $1.18, down from $1.22 in 2023.

Total revenues of $177.3 million increased 42.4 percent from the prior year.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share on revenues of $176.83 million, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income dropped to $106.99 million from last year's $111.03 million. Total noninterest revenues surged to $70.29 million from $13.50 million a year earlier.

Looking forward, the company said anticipates continued growth in revenues with controlled expenses, moderation of funding costs and normalization of the credit environment.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Community Bank System IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Community Bank System IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Community Bank System IncShs 44,57 0,27% Community Bank System IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Märkte in Asien gewinnen
An den Börsen in Fernost sind zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen