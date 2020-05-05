Community College of Denver president announces plans for retirement

DENVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Everette Freeman, who has served as president of the Community College of Denver (CCD) since 2013, announced today his intentions to retire on December 31, 2020. A nationwide search will be conducted for his success in the coming months.

"To say it has been an honor and a privilege to serve as president of CCD would not begin to adequately express the depth of my affection for my time here," Dr. Freeman said. "I am deeply fortunate that my tenure reflects gratifying work alongside hundreds of passionate faculty, instructors, staff, and thousands of engaging students, alumni, legislators, and community members to build the strength and reputation of CCD as a welcoming community for all who seek to enrich their lives through education and training."

With three Denver locations, CCD educates over 11,000 students from more than 45 countries, making it one of the most diverse colleges in the state of Colorado.

During Dr. Freeman's tenure, the college benefited greatly from his leadership and received several multi-million dollar grants for STEM, business, healthcare, and various technical training programs. Other notable highlights include:

Re-envisioning education and college navigation through guided pathways, industry partnerships and transfer programs with universities.

Putting into practice—or revamping—a half dozen support programs to increase student retention and degree completion; most recently, transforming academic advising.

Empowering students to recognize their voice, their story, their passions and goals through Digital Storytelling, helping them learn leadership skills, shared responsibility and accountability.

Implementing effective systems for shared governance across the institution.

President Freeman's efforts are recognized both regionally and nationally for establishing innovative programs that support student success and for creating strong partnerships with the city of Denver and its business community.

"Dr. Freeman has been a great friend to me personally and a phenomenal partner to the city during his years of service at CCD, especially through his leadership in bridging Denver's civic and business communities together with the college," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. "His thoughtful collaboration and keen insights have paved the way for strategic relationships that have allowed the institution to thrive alongside our community. I wish him and his family the very best as he prepares for retirement."

Christine Benero, Mile High United Way president and chief executive officer, shared her appreciation for Dr. Freeman's unwavering commitment to student success and partnership amongst the non-profit community.

"From the moment Dr. Freeman arrived in Colorado, it was clear to the entire community that he was passionate and devoted to the success of all students," said Benero. "He has no doubt changed many lives and his impact will be long felt."

Colorado Community College System chancellor Joe Garcia expressed his gratitude for Dr. Freeman's contributions, describing him as "a compassionate leader, someone who cares deeply and always goes out of his way to make sure student needs are met."

"He has transformed the campus and the student experience, establishing a strong foundation to better serve the needs of the surrounding communities. He will truly be missed," said Garcia.

Looking ahead, Garcia confirmed his office's commitment to continuity of mission and goals as they embark on a search process that will engage the campus and community in order to find CCD's next exceptional president. A timeline for the transition is forthcoming.

"We will find the right person to lead CCD into the future," said Garcia. "The Board and I are confident that we have ample time to find a successor who can build upon the tremendous positive momentum Dr. Freeman has established at CCD."

About the Community College of Denver

Community College of Denver (CCD) is a leading point of entry to higher education for the city and county of Denver. CCD provides cost-effective, high-quality college education, along with access and opportunity for non-traditional students, workforce development, training resources for local organizations, and community partnerships. CCD is a federally funded Hispanic Serving Institution. Learn more at www.ccd.edu.

About the Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state's largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 40 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college.

