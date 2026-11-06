Community Financial: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Community Financial (NYSE:CBU) announced that operating diluted earnings per share increased 16.5% year over year. Noninterest revenue diversification and active balance sheet restructuring shelter earnings from loan demand volatility. That stability lets the bank expand its regional footprint without taking on excessive debt.



Three things management said stand out.

Operating noninterest revenues, which are earnings generated from fee-based services like wealth management, employee benefits, and insurance rather than loan interest, keep top-line results steady when interest rates fluctuate. The acquisition of ClearPoint trust services added $2.1 million in fee revenue during the third quarter, helping noninterest streams expand to a significant portion of overall operating income.

Management actively reshaped Community Financial's balance sheet by selling $296.8 million of lower-yielding U.S. treasury securities to pay off pricier short-term debt. This maneuver widened net interest margin (the difference between interest earned on assets and interest paid on deposits) while reducing overall funding costs.

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