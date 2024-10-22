Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 12:55:59

Community Financial System, Inc. Q3 Profit Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) reported earnings for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $43.90 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $44.13 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Community Financial System, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.64 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $188.94 million from $175.37 million last year.

Community Financial System, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $43.90 Mln. vs. $44.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $188.94 Mln vs. $175.37 Mln last year.

