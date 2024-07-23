23.07.2024 13:40:21

Community Financial System Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU), a financial services company, Tuesday reported net income of $47.92 million, or $0.91 per share for the second quarter, compared with $48.29 million, or $0.89 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

There has been a decrease in the number of outstanding shares at the end of the quarter compared to last year.

Excluding one-time items, operating earnings were $50.5 million or $0.95 per share.

On average 5 analysts were expecting earnings of $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Loan income increased to $133.16 million from $107.28 million last year, and investment income rose to $23.88 million from $24.35 million.

Net interest income was $109.4 million, up 0.1 percent from last year.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 4.9 percent year-on-year to $183.8 million. The consensus estimate was for $180.13 million.

Provision for credit losses increased to $2.71 million from $752,000 last year.

The Company's total assets were $15.91 billion at June 30, an increase of 5.3 percent from one year prior.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Community Bank System IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Community Bank System IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Community Bank System IncShs 61,43 3,45% Community Bank System IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich zur Wochenmitte leichter präsentieren. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen