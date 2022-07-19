COMMUNITY GAMING INTEGRATES WITH RONIN NETWORK, EXPANDS PLATFORM FEATURES TO HOST AXIE INFINITY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Gaming, the all-in-one global earnings platform and competitive organizer, has been selected by Axie Infinity publisher Sky Mavis as the Official Tournament Platform and Operations Partner for the Axie: Classic World Championship. As a result of the partnership and a series of expanded platform features, Community Gaming is the first third-party application to directly interact with the Ronin Network. Axie Infinity tournaments hosted on Community Gaming can now be held on the Ronin Chain itself, with AXS or SLP prizes paid directly to a player's linked Ronin Wallet.

In addition to facilitating the entire remote experience, Community Gaming will oversee all tournament operations at AxieCon in Barcelona, Spain (Sep. 7-10), including the on-site Axie: Origin BYOD Series and Axie: Origin Stadium Series that are open to all attendees. As the first seven-figure prize pool for a blockchain-based game, these tournaments represent a major milestone in Web3 gaming history.

Chris Gonsalves, CEO of Community Gaming, said: "Hosting all tournament operations for the Axie: Classic World Championship and on-site AxieCon competitions is both an honor and a tremendous responsibility. It's a testament to our hard work and commitment to our users that we're the first application on the Ronin Network. I'm proud of the way Community Gaming has met this challenge, putting hundreds of hours into enhancing and retrofitting our platform to meet this unprecedented moment."

As an industry-leading online tournament organizer, Community Gaming's state-of-the-art platform supports online gaming competitions across the world. As of 2022, Community Gaming has served 300+ organizers across Latin America, European Union, United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and Africa. With over 150,000 unique registered users on its platform, Community Gaming provides gamers of all skill levels accessible tournament organization and instantaneous prize payouts in the currency of their choice via blockchain-backed smart contracts.

Community Gaming Development and Product teams created new features to support the thousands of simultaneous players on the road to AxieCon. At the same time, Community Gaming has shipped a suite of wider platform updates that will allow Community Gaming to be the premier esports gateway for both community-run events and partnered tournaments with game developers.

Thanks to these upgrades, Community Gaming organizers can run larger events on the tournament platform. Up to 4,096 players can participate in Single Elimination and Swiss Bracket tournament types. Tournament results are now paginated within separate tabs to lessen the loading impact on Mobile and Desktop sessions. A new "Ready Up" matchroom element will create more efficient tournaments, as will the new option to report the match score from the matchroom.

Community Gaming has also empowered its tournament organizers and administrators with more options and flexibility around in-tournament permissions. In concert with the recent focus on accommodating large scale tournament efforts, organizers now have more control to offer their admins, improving player support during all tournaments with an expanded list of actions.

Andrew Campbell, Program Lead, Esports & Creators at Sky Mavis, said: "Since we began working with Community Gaming last year, their team has impressed us with a high level of execution, organization and capability. They have a proven excellence in designing competitive systems and are battle-tested partners when it comes to supporting third party Axie tournaments. It made perfect sense to work with Community Gaming to launch our flagship series for Axie Esports."

Over the next several months, Community Gaming will introduce more new features for organizers while refining existing features. Initiatives that are on the horizon include more wallet integrations, Solana tournaments, digital collectible tournament prizing, a revamped invite tool, and the launch of Community Gaming's own Questing System.

Axie Infinity players can sign up for the Axie: Classic World Championship starting July 21st at communitygaming.io/roadtoaxiecon .

Tickets for the first AxieCon in Barcelona, Spain are currently available for sale. You can order at https://axiecon.axieinfinity.com/registration .

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is the all-in-one esports competition platform, offering cutting edge infrastructure to key industry stakeholders. Through its seamless UX, plus highly scalable and efficient blockchain payment technology, the platform equips players, competition organizers, and game developers with the tools they need to create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments. Community Gaming believes in Earnings for Everyone, where the massive gains of the wider esports and gaming industry are decentralized and accessible via web3 technology to reward action and time. People who love games should have a reliable avenue to supplement their current income by gaming, no matter the skill level. Connect with us at CommunityGaming.io , or on Twitter , Discord , Instagram , Facebook and Twitch .

About Sky Mavis

Founded in 2018, Sky Mavis is on a mission to create freedom for gamers by building games that are owned and governed by the communities that play them. Sky Mavis' first game, Axie Infinity, is one of the largest NFT gaming ecosystems. As inventors of the Play-&-Earn (P&E) concept, Sky Mavis is revolutionizing how people play, live, work and earn within virtual worlds. Based in Vietnam and Singapore, Sky Mavis has raised funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, Paradigm, Libertus, and Mark Cuban.

