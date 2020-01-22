Community Grand Opening in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its highly anticipated Meadows at Lakeside (RichmondAmerican.com/MeadowsatLakeside) community in Lehi. The notable new neighborhood offers four inspired floor plans from the upper $300s.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/MeadowsatLakesideGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Meadows at Lakeside on Saturday, February 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will enjoy complimentary lunch and tours of the brand-new Hemingway model home—among the most popular floor plans in the builder's impressive lineup!

More about Meadows at Lakeside:

Ranch and two-story homes from the upper $300s

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 3,860 to 4,060 sq. ft.

Close proximity to shopping, dining, Utah Lake, BYU, UVU and I-15

Hundreds of ways to personalize

Complimentary design assistance

Meadows at Lakeside is located at 1598 South 1725 West in Lehi. For more information about this and other inviting area communities, call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/SaltLakeCity.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

