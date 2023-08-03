|
Community Health Systems Q2 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) reported that its net loss attributable to stockholders for the second quarter narrowed to $38 million or $0.29 per share from $326 million or $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher inpatient and outpatient volumes, increased reimbursement rates, higher acuity, an increase in non-patient revenue, and lower costs for contract labor, partially offset by higher costs for professional liability insurance and increased rates for outsourced medical specialists.
Excluding certain items, net loss attributable to stockholders for the second quarter was $0.22 per share compared to a loss of $2.52 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net operating revenues for the quarter totaled $3.115 billion, a 6.2 percent increase from $2.934 billion last year. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues increased 9.2 percent from the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter.
