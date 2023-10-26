Community Health Systems Q3 Loss Widens; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $91 million or $0.69 per share from $42 million or $0.32 per share last year.

Excluding the adjusting items, net loss attributable to stockholders was $0.33 per share compared to a loss of $0.52 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net operating revenues for the third quarter were $3.086 billion, a 2.0 percent increase compared to $3.025 billion for the same period in 2022. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues for the quarter increased 5.1 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

CYH closed Wednesday's regular trading at $2.42 down $0.14 or 5.46%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.09 or 3.72%.

