Community Health Systems Swings To Q3 Loss; Cuts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss compared to a profit last year, as lower revenue, unfavorable payer mix and higher medical specialist fees hurt its bottom line. The hospital operator also lowered its full-year 2026 outlook.

Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems stockholders was $86 million or $0.63 per share, compared with net income of $130 million or $0.96 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding specified adjusting items, the company reported a loss of $0.48 per share, compared with earnings of $1.27 per share a year earlier.

Net operating revenues fell 10.7% to $2.76 billion from $3.09 billion. However, same-store revenue increased 3.8%, with same-store admissions rising 2.2% and adjusted admissions growing 3.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 25.5% to $280 million from $376 million. The decrease reflected hospital divestitures, unfavorable payer mix, lower non-patient revenue and higher medical specialist fees and supplemental reimbursement program expenses, partly offset by increased volumes and reimbursement rates.

Community Health Systems revised its 2026 guidance to revenue of $11.3 billion to $11.5 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $1.225 billion to $1.275 billion, and a loss per share of $1.60 to $1.70.

Previously, the company expected revenue of $11.40 billion to $11.60 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $1.300 billion to $1.375 billion, and a loss per share of $1.25 to $1.10.