Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces a 33% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: CMHF), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.04 per share, which represents a 33% increase from its last quarterly cash dividend paid in November 2019. The dividend is payable February 7, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2020.

"This dividend increase reflects our continued confidence in the financial performance and strategic direction of the Company," said President and Chief Executive Officer Robert "BJ" Goetz, Jr. "We greatly appreciate the support of the communities we serve and the commitment of our employees, which allows us to reward our loyal shareholders."

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.communityheritageinc.com/ or www.mvbbank.com.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, MD with locations in Crofton and Oakland, MD. For more information visit https://mlend.com/.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian M. Ropp

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

24 West Main Street

Middletown, MD 21769

chfinvestorrelations@mvbbank.com

Phone: 301-371-3029

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-a-33-increase-in-quarterly-cash-dividend-300988997.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.