21.01.2021 19:07:00
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 2, 2021.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiaries Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland, as well as a loan production office in Garrett County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/.
Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, Maryland with locations in Crofton and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit http://mlend.com/.
Investor Relations Contact:
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
www.communityheritageinc.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-dividend-301212760.html
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
