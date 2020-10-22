Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Names Robert Wolfe, Jr. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF) announced today that Robert Wolfe, Jr. has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He has served as Senior Vice President and Controller since 2019.

"I am pleased to welcome Bob as a member of our Executive Management team," said Robert "BJ" Goetz, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership skills and extensive experience in the financial services industry is a tremendous value to the team and will contribute to our continued growth and success."

Mr. Wolfe has over 35 years of financial management and accounting experience. Previously, he held various management positions at Bay Bank, Susquehanna Bancshares and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency. During his career, Mr. Wolfe has developed considerable knowledge in the areas of financial analysis, portfolio management and strategic planning.

"I am honored to be a part of this organization and the leadership team," Mr. Wolfe said. "Since my arrival, I continue to be impressed by the employees and their commitment to the customers and communities they serve."

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiaries Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland, as well as a loan production office in Garrett County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/ .

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, Maryland with locations in Crofton and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit http://mlend.com/ .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

www.communityheritageinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-names-robert-wolfe-jr-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-301158291.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.