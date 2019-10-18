|
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2019
MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCPink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend",) announced today that, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company earned net income of $1,000.4 thousand or $0.44 per share compared to net income of $474.2 thousand and earnings per share of $0.21 recorded for the third quarter of 2018. The net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the year ago quarter ended September 30, 2018, was positively impacted by the performance of Mlend, significant increase in loan growth and a decline in provision for loan losses due to improvement in credit quality which more than offset the increase in non-interest expense and income taxes.
Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $2.06 million or $0.92 per share compared to $1.7 million or $0.75 per share in 2018. The increase in net income versus the first nine months of 2018 was primarily due to the addition of Mlend in February 2019, significant increase in net interest income, and growth in noninterest income which more than offset the increase in provision for loan loss, noninterest expense, merger and one-time expense and income taxes.
3Q19 vs. 2Q19 Quarterly Highlights
- Net book value per share increased by $0.46 per share or 2% to $21.38. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.47 or 2% to $20.65.
- Net loans grew by $24.1 million or 6.3% which was primarily funded by a $4.9 million reduction in cash and $9.9 million increase in deposits and $8.7 million reduction in investment securities.
- Deposits grew by $9.9 million or 2.3% while time deposits decreased by $10.7 million of which higher cost brokered deposits accounted for over 90% of the decline. Noninterest bearing deposits accounted for over half of the total deposit growth.
- Net interest margin declined during the quarter to 3.74%, down from 3.82% in 2Q19 primarily due to above average loan fees in the 2nd quarter of 2019.
- Provision expense was a decrease of $166.4 thousand driven by the Allowance for Loan Losses percentage declining by 1 bps during the quarter due to improvements in credit quality more than offsetting the impact from loan growth. Nonperforming Assets decreased by $174 thousand due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans.
- Net interest income was essentially flat due to loan growth offsetting the slight reduction in net interest margin mentioned above.
- Mlend contributed $215 thousand to the consolidated earnings of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. during the third quarter.
3Q19 vs. 3Q18 Year over Year Highlights
- Net book value per share increased by $1.57 per share or 8% to $21.38. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.84 or 4% to $20.65.
- Net loans grew by $66.0 million or 19.4% which was funded by strong growth in deposits of $57.7 million and $11 million decrease in investment securities and $5 million reduction of cash.
- Deposits grew 15%, or $57.7 million while decreasing higher cost brokered deposits by $16.3 million and net interest margin grew by 19 basis points to 3.74%, up from 3.55% in third quarter of 2018.
- Provision expense decreased by $190.0 thousand driven by a 1 basis point decrease in the Allowance for Loan Losses to 0.98% more than offsetting the loan growth over that period. Nonperforming assets decreased by $2.1 million compared to the third quarter 2018 primarily driven by $1.9 million in nonaccrual loan reductions and $167 thousand in foreclosed properties being sold.
- Net interest income grew by $743 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 vs. 2018 due to robust loan growth and boost in net interest margin previously mentioned.
A dividend of $0.03 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 18, 2019 for stockholders of record as of November 1, 2019 and payable on November 8, 2019.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Brian M. Ropp
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(301) 371-3029
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
Balance Sheet
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash
$ 19,725
$ 24,907
$ 24,578
$ 18,546
FHLB Stock
392
538
392
325
Investments, at market value
37,128
48,255
45,809
47,967
Loans, net of Reserve
406,185
340,189
382,120
354,149
Loans Held for Sale
5,208
543
3,499
-
Fixed assets
10,088
5,920
10,244
6,286
Goodwill
1,654
-
1,659
-
Other assets
8,359
8,489
8,202
8,386
Total Assets
$ 488,739
$ 428,841
$ 476,504
$ 435,658
Deposits
$ 433,081
$ 375,411
$ 423,188
$ 388,544
Borrowings
-
5,000
-
-
Other liabilities
7,517
4,178
6,224
2,170
Total Liabilities
440,598
384,589
429,412
390,714
Equity
47,913
45,375
46,980
45,666
Unrealized gain(loss), net of tax
228
(1,123)
112
(722)
Total Equity
48,141
44,252
47,092
44,944
Total Liabilities & Equity
$ 488,739
$ 428,841
$ 476,504
$ 435,658
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Income Statement
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Total interest and fee income
$ 5,332,701
$ 4,290,135
$ 15,593,503
$ 11,656,495
Total interest expense
1,081,229
781,766
3,232,381
1,731,391
Net interest income
4,251,472
3,508,369
12,361,122
9,925,104
Provision for loan losses
191,866
381,913
672,515
563,913
Net interest income after provision
4,059,606
3,126,456
11,688,607
9,361,191
Non-interest income
1,483,307
298,443
3,282,158
869,097
Non-interest expense
4,148,823
2,797,642
12,096,484
7,969,479
Merger expenses & one-time items
-
-
77,596
-
Pre-tax net income
1,394,090
627,257
2,796,685
2,260,809
Income taxes
393,690
153,056
731,997
583,749
Net income
$ 1,000,400
$ 474,201
$ 2,064,688
$ 1,677,060
Earnings per common share, basic
and diluted
$0.44
$0.21
$0.92
$0.75
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
2018
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Total Assets
$ 488,739
$ 428,841
$ 435,574
Loans
406,185
340,189
354,147
Goodwill
1,654
-
-
Deposits
433,081
375,411
388,544
Shareholder's equity
48,141
44,252
44,944
Nonperforming Assets:
Accruing troubled debt restructures
$ 708
$ 738
$ 731
Loans 90 past due and still accruing
-
-
-
Nonaccrual loans
1,206
3,098
2,453
Foreclosed properties
-
167
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,914
$ 4,003
$ 3,184
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Summary of Operating Results
2019
2018
2019
2018
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net income
$ 1,585,956
$ 1,009,170
$ 3,469,200
$ 2,824,722
Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
191,866
381,913
672,515
563,913
Tax expense
393,690
153,056
731,997
583,749
Net Income
$ 1,000,400
$ 474,201
$ 2,064,688
$ 1,677,060
Charge-Offs
$ 21
$ 13
$ 164
$ 122
(Recoveries)
(4)
(3)
(21)
(10)
Net charge-offs
$ 17
$ 10
$ 143
$ 112
Per Common Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$0.44
$0.21
$0.92
$0.75
Common shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,233,820
2,251,320
2,233,820
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,233,820
2,248,653
2,233,820
Dividends declared
$0.03
$0.03
$0.09
$0.09
Book value per share
$21.38
$19.81
$21.38
$19.81
Tangible Book Value per Share
$20.65
$19.81
$20.65
$19.81
Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
0.83%
0.43%
0.59%
0.58%
Return on average equity
8.35%
3.99%
5.88%
5.09%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.98%
0.99%
0.98%
0.99%
Nonperforming assets to total loans
0.46%
1.06%
0.46%
1.06%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.00%
0.00%
0.04%
0.04%
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets
12.25%
14.03%
12.25%
14.03%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.25%
14.03%
12.25%
14.03%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.50%
15.28%
13.50%
15.28%
Average equity to average assets
9.99%
10.32%
9.97%
10.32%
Net interest margin
3.74%
3.55%
3.73%
3.64%
Loan to deposit ratio
94.72%
91.50%
94.72%
91.50%
