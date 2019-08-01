Community Hospital Corporation Announces 2019 Dan Wilford Award Winner: Jodi Harris, Southwest Health System Director of Rehab

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is proud to announce Jodi Harris as winner of the 2019 Dan Wilford Award for Compassion and Community Service. Harris is Director of Rehab Services for Southwest Health System (SHS), Cortez, Colorado, a hospital managed by CHC. Nominated by SHS colleagues Meghan Higman, Education/Staff Development Director, and Travis Parker, Chief Human Resources Officer, Harris is described as "passionate about helping others and delivering evidence-based, patient-centered care." Early on in her 18 years at SHS, patients needing physical therapy began requesting her by name. The award is named for Dan Wilford, retired president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System, Houston, Texas, and a founding board member of CHC.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Jodi Harris with this year's Dan Wilford Award," said Jim Kendrick, CHC president and CEO. "Through her service to the community and hospital, she shows remarkable concern for the welfare and happiness of patients and the community as a whole." During a reception to be held in her honor at Southwest Health System on August 28, 2019, Kendrick will present Harris with a $500 American Express gift card and framed certificate of appreciation.

Several deserving individuals across CHC hospitals were nominated this year, including:

Christi Whitson , LPN, Arkansas Continued Care Hospital at Jonesboro , Jonesboro, Arkansas

Cathy Wilson , Kitchen Manager, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas , Beaumont, Texas

Brenda Brooks, RN , Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville , Charlotte, North Carolina

Vanessa Barker, RN , Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at University, Charlotte, North Carolina

Carla Thomas, RN , ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Corbin, Corbin, Kentucky

Agnes Matchem , HIM Coordinator, ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah, Paducah, Kentucky

Kandy Thompson , Registered Respiratory Therapist, ContinueCARE Hospital at Hendrick Medical Center, Abilene, Texas

Nicole Windham, RN , Clinical Liaison, ContinueCARE Hospital at Medical Center, Odessa, Texas

Peggy Hughes, RN , Director of Emergency Department, Freestone Medical Center, Fairfield, Texas

James Hennigan , Director of Medical Imaging and Laboratory Services, North Texas Medical Center, Gainesville, Texas

Sharon Claxton , MRI Technologist, Radiology Department, St. Mark's Medical Center, LaGrange, Texas

Aubrey Harry, RN , Chief Nursing Officer, Tyler ContinueCare Hospital, Tyler, Texas

Lisa Char , Diagnostic Medical Sonographer, Wahiawa General Hospital, Wahiawa, Hawaii

Sylvester Estrada , Facilities Technician, Yoakum Community Hospital, Yoakum, Texas

About Southwest Health System

Southwest Health System, Cortez, Colo., includes Southwest Memorial Hospital, a critical access hospital, and 10 primary care and specialty clinics. Originally opened to care for the Four Corners Community in 1914, Southwest Health System offers the latest in medical and surgical technology, emergency care, a vast array of outpatient medical and wellness services. Our mission is to provide the highest quality health care to our community by bringing excellence, value and service together to promote, improve and restore health. Visit https://www.swhealth.org/.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit http://communityhospitalcorp.com.

